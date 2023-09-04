OP Jindal Global University To Come Up With Scholarships For More Than 2,000 Students From Next Year

O.P. Jindal Global University | O.P. Jindal Global University

OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has made an announcement of more than 2,000 scholarships to deserving students in the next academic year 2024-25. The university said the decision will benefit more than 60% students who will be admitted in 2024. According to the JGU, the scholarships will be awarded on merit-cum-means, following a transparent and holistic admissions process. The eligibility criteria include annual family income, last qualifying examination score, Jindal Scholastic Aptitude Test (JSAT) or any other relevant standardised examination results and faculty interview score.

C Raj Kumar, founding Vice-Chancellor of the university, said "We are most delighted to announce this initiative. JGU believes education to be a beacon of opportunity for all, regardless of their family background or economic standing. Our founding Chancellor and benefactor, Naveen Jindal, has always recognised the importance of access to education for the deserving students, regardless of their financial circumstances."

In the last 14 years, JGU has awarded scholarships worth Rs 250 crores and about half of the students studying at the university have been granted one of these scholarships, he added.

Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, JGU said, "The award of over 2000+ scholarships in 2024 will enable JGU to place the student experience at its core. With over 1,100 full-time faculty members from 51 countries in the world, JGU provides a world-class education."

