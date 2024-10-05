ONGC Recruitment 2024: 2237 Available Positions, 310 Vacancies For Mumbai Region; Check Details Here

ONGC Recruitment 2024 | File

Applications are being accepted for Apprentice positions at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at ongcindia.com, the official ONGC website. 2237 positions within the company will be filled by this recruitment campaign.

There is 583 available posts in the Eastern sector, 547 posts in Western sector, 335 available posts in Southern sector, 310 posts in Mumbai sector, 249 posts in Central sector and 161 posts in the Northern sector.

On October 5, 2024, the registration procedure will start and it will end on October 25, 2024. The result is expected to be announced on November 15, 2024.

Eligibility criteria



As of 25.10.2024, the candidate's age limit should be between 18 and 24; that is, the applicant's date of birth should fall between 25.10.2000 and 25.10.2006. The upper age limit is reduced by 5 years for SC/ST applicants and 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates. Candidates belonging to PwBD categories would be awarded an age relaxation of up to ten years.

To apply for a specific work centre at ONGC, a candidate must be a resident or have achieved the necessary qualifications from an applicable district which is up to 15 years for SC/ST and 13 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates.



Apprentices will be selected based on their qualifying examination marks, as specified in the advertising. If the number of meritorious candidates is equal, the person with a higher age will be given preference. There's no canvassing or influence is acceptable at any point and may result in rejection of the candidature.



Reservation of jobs will be implemented as per the Government of India Policy on SC/ST/OBC/PwBD categories.