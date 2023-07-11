A one-day workshop for media representatives has been organized by the University of Mumbai's Public Relations Department to provide in-depth understanding and technical information regarding the National Educational Policy, which went into effect this academic year. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. on July 13 at the Administrative Council Hall in Fort, Mumbai.
One-day workshop on NEP underway at Mumbai University
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
