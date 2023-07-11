 One-day workshop on NEP underway at Mumbai University
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOne-day workshop on NEP underway at Mumbai University

One-day workshop on NEP underway at Mumbai University

A one-day workshop for media representatives has been organized by the University of Mumbai

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File photo

A one-day workshop for media representatives has been organized by the University of Mumbai's Public Relations Department to provide in-depth understanding and technical information regarding the National Educational Policy, which went into effect this academic year. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. on July 13 at the Administrative Council Hall in Fort, Mumbai.

Read Also
HSNC University, Mumbai Declares Third Cut Off List For The Season
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Telangana Schools Remain Close Today. Student Unions Call For Protest

Telangana Schools Remain Close Today. Student Unions Call For Protest

MP: IIM Indore Sets Up Centre to Teach Urban Bodies About Waste Disposal

MP: IIM Indore Sets Up Centre to Teach Urban Bodies About Waste Disposal

Dhanbad: Principal, Teacher Arrested After Student Slapped in School Hangs Self

Dhanbad: Principal, Teacher Arrested After Student Slapped in School Hangs Self

Odisha: Government Launches Initiative To Provide Free School Uniforms For Students In Grades 9 And...

Odisha: Government Launches Initiative To Provide Free School Uniforms For Students In Grades 9 And...

Do You Want to Become DU Students Union President for A Day? Here's How!

Do You Want to Become DU Students Union President for A Day? Here's How!