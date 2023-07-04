HSNC University, Mumbai Declares Third Cut Off List For The Season

Representative Image | Pushpita Chatterjee

The third list of junior college admissions at Hyderabad Sindh National College University (HSNC) at Churchgate saw a significant decrease in cut-offs in some courses on Tuesday July 4.

There was about 1-2% decrease in the minimum required score for most of the Commerce courses at the two constituent colleges of the university, KC College and HR College. However, some Commerce and Science courses at KC College saw a steep decline of up to 10%.

At both HR and KC colleges, the Sindhi Quota cut-offs saw a notable drop, too.

At HR College, Churchgate, which is popular for Commerce, the cut-off for Bcom is 93.00%, down from last list’s 94%. The cutoff for Arts stream students for BMS has seen a phenomenal drop from the second list’s 89% to 80% in the third list.

At KC College, BBI saw a notable drop of 10% in minimum score compared to the second list, along with BSC at 72.20% from 80.20%.



For BA psychology at KC College, a drop of 2.38% was seen from 94.38% to 92%.

BBI and BAF at HR college are 88% and 92% respectively in the third cut off list.