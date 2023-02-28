ON CAMERA: School student in US repeatedly hits teacher in the head over Nintendo Switch

Student beat the teacher repeatedly for taking his Nintendo Switch. | Twitter/@hodgetwins

In an incident that has shocked schools across the United States, a female staff member at a Florida school was brutally thrashed by her student for reportedly taking away his Nintendo Switch.

According to Fox News, the incident took place at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida on February 21.

The student is now under custody and has been charged with a felony - aggravated assault with bodily harm.

The 6'6 student, who was angry about the teacher taking his Nintendo Switch away, threw her on the ground and repeatedly kicked and punched her till she lost consciousness.

Several employees and students are seen to be separating the student from the teacher as she lies still on the floor.

In a video made public by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, the student is shown being handcuffed inside the classroom.

"The student stated that he was upset with the victim because she took his Nintendo Switch away during class," said a statement by the police.