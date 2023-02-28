On Camera: Atheist activist Bairi Naresh, accused of making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities, thrashed in presence of cops

Telangana: Atheist activist beaten up by right-wing goons while in police protection for hurting religious sentiments | Twitter video screengrab

Hyderabad: Atheist activist Bairi Naresh who has been in the headline for his remarks against Hindu Gods and Goddesses earlier as well, was on Monday attacked by a bunch of Right-wing goons while he was in police protection in Telangana's Hanamkonda district for one such remark made by him against Ayyappa Swami.

As per an NDTV report, Naresh was attending a college event when he learnt that he might be attacked by goons and called for police protection. He was sitting inside the police vehicle when the goons came and thrashed him up brutally in presence of at least five to six police officers.

In a viral video, Naresh can be seen getting beaten up by a bunch of people who do not care for the presence of even the police officers. These people entered the police vehicle and thrashed Naresh throwing punches at him assaulting him ruthlessly as he tried to protect himself.

The police's futile attempt to protect Naresh has also been recorded in the camera. As the officials try and pull one of the van, another one of the goons climb the vehicle and beat Naresh up.

Watch video here:

Bairi Naresh was arrested last year for making controversial remarks against Hindu gods. He was recently released on certain conditions. The 42-year-old was attending an event at a law college when the incident occurred.

