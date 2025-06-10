OJEE Results 2025 OUT At ojee.nic.in; Direct Link Here

OJEE Results 2025: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has declared the OJEE 2025 results. On the official OJEE website, ojee.nic.in, candidates who took the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2025 can now view and obtain their results.

OJEE Results 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to ojee.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: To download the OJEE Results 2025, visit the link on the main website.

Step 3: To log in and submit, enter your login information.

Step 4: Examine the results that are shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download the document and save a printout for your records.

OJEE Results 2025: Exam details

Dates: May 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 11, and 12, 2025

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration: 2 hours per shift

Shifts and Timings:

- First Shift: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM

- Second Shift: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

- Third Shift: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Candidates are advised to visit OJEE's official website at ojee.nic.in for additional relevant information.