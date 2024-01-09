OIL India Limited Announces Recruitment Drive For Various Positions, Check How to Apply

Representative Image |

Applications are being accepted for Senior Officer, Superintending Medical Officer, and other positions at OIL India Limited. The deadline for submitting the application form is January 29.

The application process is currently in progress. Candidates who are General/OBC (NCL) must pay an application fee of ₹500. SC, ST, PwBD, EWS, and Ex-Servicemen are exempt from paying the application fee. The goal of this recruitment drive is to fill 102 positions, including 4 for the Senior Officer, 97 for the Superintending Engineer, and other roles. A position as a Confidential Secretary is open.

How to apply?

Visit oil-india.com, the official website.

Select the Career tab from the homepage.

Next, select "Advertisement No. HRAQ/REC-EX-B/2024-02 DATED 05/01/2024 for Recruitment in Multiple Posts in Grade A, B, & C in Executive cadre in OIL" as the application link.

The screen will turn to a new page.

Complete the application.

Upload each and every document that is needed.

Fill out the application and print it out for your records.