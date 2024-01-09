 OIL India Limited Announces Recruitment Drive For Various Positions, Check How to Apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOIL India Limited Announces Recruitment Drive For Various Positions, Check How to Apply

OIL India Limited Announces Recruitment Drive For Various Positions, Check How to Apply

The deadline for submitting the application form is January 29.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Applications are being accepted for Senior Officer, Superintending Medical Officer, and other positions at OIL India Limited. The deadline for submitting the application form is January 29.

The application process is currently in progress. Candidates who are General/OBC (NCL) must pay an application fee of ₹500. SC, ST, PwBD, EWS, and Ex-Servicemen are exempt from paying the application fee. The goal of this recruitment drive is to fill 102 positions, including 4 for the Senior Officer, 97 for the Superintending Engineer, and other roles. A position as a Confidential Secretary is open.

How to apply?

Visit oil-india.com, the official website.

Select the Career tab from the homepage.

Next, select "Advertisement No. HRAQ/REC-EX-B/2024-02 DATED 05/01/2024 for Recruitment in Multiple Posts in Grade A, B, & C in Executive cadre in OIL" as the application link.

The screen will turn to a new page.

Complete the application.

Upload each and every document that is needed.

Fill out the application and print it out for your records.

Read Also
OSSC Extends Application Dates For Group-B & Group-C Recruitment Exam 2023
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 Out at ignou.ac.in; Download Link Here

IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 Out at ignou.ac.in; Download Link Here

Bihar Staff Selection Commission To Conduct Combined Graduate Level Exam In 2024

Bihar Staff Selection Commission To Conduct Combined Graduate Level Exam In 2024

Governor R N Ravi Withdraws Notifications For VC Appointments At State-Run Varsities

Governor R N Ravi Withdraws Notifications For VC Appointments At State-Run Varsities

Twins From Mumbai Shine In ICAI CA Final Exam, Bag Top Ranks

Twins From Mumbai Shine In ICAI CA Final Exam, Bag Top Ranks

Mumbai's Deepak Ladha Secures All India Rank 40 In ICAI CA Final Exam

Mumbai's Deepak Ladha Secures All India Rank 40 In ICAI CA Final Exam