 Odisha Train Tragedy: Union Edu Min sought cooperation from locals
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha Train Tragedy: Union Edu Min sought cooperation from locals

Odisha Train Tragedy: Union Edu Min sought cooperation from locals

Nearly 18 hours after the massive train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore district, restoration work has begun, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Odisha Train Tragedy: Union Edu Min sought cooperation from locals | IANS

Nearly 18 hours after the massive train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore district, restoration work has begun at the accident site, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

The overturned coaches are being removed from the tracks through cranes, he said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was at the accident site, sought cooperation from the locals to carry out the restoration and relief work by the Railway. He also thanked the locals for extending help in the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the accident spot. She will take stock of the rescue work and interact with the injured passengers from West Bengal at the hospital.

The death toll in the massive accident of three trains including two express trains rose to 261.

According to information given by South Eastern Railway, the death toll in the train tragedy has been increased to 261 and the figure may go up as rescue operation is yet to complete.

Over 900 persons have been injured in the mishap. The injured passengers have been admitted in Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, Soro and Cuttack SCB hospitals, the Railway officials said.

Read Also
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets Singapore mins for edu, skill development ties
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US school system sues Meta, Google, Snap over mental crisis among students

US school system sues Meta, Google, Snap over mental crisis among students

Odisha Train Tragedy: Union Edu Min sought cooperation from locals

Odisha Train Tragedy: Union Edu Min sought cooperation from locals

BIZARRE! Pune student scores the perfect 35 in all subjects at Class 10 board exam

BIZARRE! Pune student scores the perfect 35 in all subjects at Class 10 board exam

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: Success rate drops to pre-pandemic levels

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: Success rate drops to pre-pandemic levels

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Vashi girl with rare condition fights through pain to bag 80.80% in...

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Vashi girl with rare condition fights through pain to bag 80.80% in...