Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets Singapore mins for edu, skill development ties

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is on a three-day visit to Singapore, met up with ministers from the nation-state to explore the possibilities of collaborating in education, and skill development. The minister suggested learning the methods of Singapore in the fields for India to adapt to the same.

The discussions between Pradhan, and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong ranged around aspects such as lifelong learning, workforce, knowledge, and more.

While highlighting the introduction of National Education Policy 2020, Pradhan informed the Singaporean minister that India is working towards integrating skills qualification with the higher education qualification framework, and also investing in short-term as well as long-term programmes for skilling, upskilling opportunities.

"Shri Dharmendra Pradhan had an insightful discussion with Singapore's Minister of Trade and Industry H.E Mr. Gan Kim Yong. The Ministers had fruitful conversations on strengthening our skill development and vocational training linkages through all mechanisms for creating a seamless architecture for skilling and lifelong learning. Building on the outcomes of the G20 Future of Work workshop in Bhubaneswar, they also discussed ways in which India can leverage the expertise and knowledge of Singapore for addressing common challenges and transforming the Indian skills ecosystem", read the official release by the Education Ministry.