Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission Results Declared, Direct Link Inside

The results of the 2023 combined recruitment exam for Panchayat Executive Officers (PEO) and Junior Assistants (JA) have been released by the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC).

Click on the link below to directly check the result:

CRE-2023 results.

How to check?

Candidates who meet the requirements can view the preliminary results on the official website, osssc.gov.in.

Go to www.osssc.gov.in to access the official website first.

On the homepage, select the link located under "JA, PEO CRE 2023 Results."

Your screen will then show the contenders' provisional selection list.

You must now search the PDF for your roll number.

Download an additional copy for future reference.

The recruitment campaign is to fill 6862 positions in total, 4565 of which are for Junior Assistant positions and 2297 of which are for Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) positions. The exam's registration period ran from February 26 to March 27, 2023. The deadline for the OSSSC CRE document verification was December 31, 2023.



On July 9, the Commission held the qualifying written exam throughout many Odisha districts. In the corresponding districts, the Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills was held on October 6, 2023.