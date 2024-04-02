PSEB Class 5 Exam Results 2024 Declared | Check Scores On pseb.ac.in

Representative Image

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the results of the Class 5 examinations on April 2. Students who took the exam can view their scores on the official PSEB website - pseb.ac.in. The Chairperson of PSEB, Dr Satbir Bedi, declared the results during a press conference today. As per official reports, students can access their scorecards from 10 am on April 2.

Exam Date and Time:

Date: March 7, 11, 12, 13, and 14

Time: 10 am to 1:15 pm

How to check the result?

Go to the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Click on the Punjab PSEB Class 5 Result 2024 link that is available on the home page.

On the new window, enter the required details on the portal and click on submit.

PSEB Class 5th Result 2024 will appear on the screen.

Cross-check the result properly and download the page.

Keep a printout of the result for further reference.

Details to check on Marksheet

Full Name of the Candidate

Roll Number

Parent's Name

School Name

Registration Number

Total Score

Subject-wise marks

Result status and remarks

According to media reports, the pass rate for this year is 99.84 percent. A total of 306,438 students took the Punjab Board 5th exam. Pathankot district achieved the highest pass rate with 99.96 percent, while Mohali had the lowest pass rate at 99.65 percent, as reported by Hindustan Times.