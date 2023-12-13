 Odisha: Students Forced To Wash Dishes Till Late Night After Science Exhibition
Alleged student exploitation at Science Exhibition Feast in Odisha's Puri sparks outrage.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
In a shocking and deeply concerning incident that recently unfolded in Puri, a group of school students from Durgadevi High School, situated in Puri's Kanas block, were reportedly subjected to an appalling and exploitative ordeal.

The distressing episode transpired following a district-level science exhibition held on the school premises, where students from 11 blocks in Puri showcased their innovative science projects.

This event, attended by notable dignitaries including Science and Technology Minister Ashok Panda, the District Education Officer (DEO), and the Block Education Officer (BEO), was intended to celebrate the students' talents and contributions to science.

Students Asked To Stay Back

The aftermath of the exhibition took a disconcerting turn when a grand feast was organized at the school to honor the occasion, with approximately 500 attendees partaking in the festivities. However, what ensued after the departure of the distinguished guests has sent shockwaves through the community and beyond.

Reports indicate that, under circumstances that are yet to be fully elucidated, the teachers of Durgadevi High School purportedly compelled more than 10 students to remain on the premises until a staggering 11 pm. Subsequently, these students were allegedly coerced into an arduous and inappropriate task: washing dishes on the banks of the nearby Daya River.

No Response From School

The gravity of this situation is underscored by the fact that a video recording of the incident has circulated widely across various social media platforms, sparking outrage and demands for immediate action. Despite the severity of the allegations and the potential implications for the well-being of the students involved, no official comments have been forthcoming from either the school's headmaster or the district administration at the time of reporting.

