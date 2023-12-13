Ghaziabad School Punishes Student For Applying 'Tilak'; Sent Home

FP Photo

In a recent incident that has sparked controversy, a private school in Ghaziabad sent a Class 9 student back home for wearing a 'tilak,' a religious mark on the forehead made with vermilion. The student alleges persistent scolding from a teacher for several days, specifically due to the religious symbol as per the reports. The situation came to light when Hindu organizations voiced their objections, leading to an apology from the school authorities.

Location and criticism: Vijay Nagar residents express discontent

According to the reports, situated in the Vijay Nagar police station area of Ghaziabad, the school faced sharp criticism from the parents of the student who was denied entry for donning a tilak. The student's uncle, a resident of Vijay Nagar, brought the matter to the attention of local Hindu outfits. According to him, his nephew faced continuous reprimands from the teacher, who not only scolded him but also subjected him to punishment and isolation outside the class. On a recent Tuesday, the situation reached a tipping point when the student was instructed to return home for wearing a tilak.

Hindu organizations demand accountability

Members of various Hindu organizations, including Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, joined forces with the student's family to protest the school's actions. In response to the mounting pressure, the school administration issued an apology, assuring the protesters that there were no restrictions on religious practices within the school.