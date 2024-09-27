 Odisha SSC Statistical Assistant Prelims On October 6; Admit Cards Available At www.ossc.gov.in
Odisha SSC Statistical Assistant Prelims On October 6; Admit Cards Available At www.ossc.gov.in

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued admit cards for the preliminary recruitment exam for Statistical Assistants under the Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production.

Updated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
The admit cards for the preliminary recruitment exam of Statistical Assistant under the Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production has been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam must download their admit cards from the OSSC's official website, www.ossc.gov.in.

How To Download Admit Cards?

1. Go to the official website

2. Click on the "Admit Card" or "Download Admit Card" link.

3. Type in your birthdate and registration number, if applicable.

4. Select "Submit" from the menu.

5. The screen will show your admission card.

6. Carefully review every detail listed on the admit card.

7. Save the admit card to a PDF file by downloading it.

8. Print the admission card on an A4 piece of paper.

9. Bring the admission card and a legitimate photo ID as identification to the testing location.

It is important to note that the prelims exam for the above-mention hiring process will be administered on October 6, 2024, in order to fill 35 vacant posts.

OSSC OCS Prelims Exam On October 27; Check Timings, Paper Pattern & More!
- Verify the exam's date, time, and location thoroughly.

- Confirm the accuracy of your name, birthdate, and photo.

- Make sure you have all the necessary paperwork, including a current photo ID verification.

- Arrive at the exam site well in advance of the scheduled reporting time.

- Comply with all guidelines provided by the exam invigilators.

Candidates are advised to keep a constant check on the official website in order to receive the most detailed and recent information related to the above-mentioned recruitment process.

