OSSC OCS Prelims Exam On October 27; Check Timings, Paper Pattern & More!

Odisha OSSC Recruitment 2024: The Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 will be conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on October 27, 2024.
Exam schedule are available for viewing on the official website, www.opsc.gov.in, for eligible applicants.
Exam Details
Exam Style: 2 objective-style papers
Total Marks: 200 marks each
Duration: 2 hours
Marking Scheme: There will be a 0.33 mark deduction for each error
Timings: To be released shortly
How To Download Exam Schedule?
Step 1: Go to the official website.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the exam schedule link
Step 3: Once found, click to open the file
Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen
Step 5: Go through the date carefully
Step 6: Save and download for future
The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.
Steps To Download Admit Card
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials
Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen
Step 5: Go through the details
Step 6: Save and download for future use
It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The candidate's admit card contain information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.
The goal of this hiring campaign is to fill 399 Group A and B positions. Group A posts salary is about Rs 56,100, while Group B posts will get about Rs 44,900.