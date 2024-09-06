Odisha SSC Recruitment Update: Provisional Answer Key Released For 250 ATO Posts; Raise Objections By September 7

OSSC |

The provisional answer key for the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) recruitment exam is now available for the candidates. The key has been released on the OSSC's official website.

In order to download the provisional answer key, candidates will have to log into the website using their unique credentials like registration number and password. This recruitment campaign is being conducted to fill up posts of Assistant Training Officer. The total number of vacant posts for this position is 250 (125 for NTC or NAC holders and 125 for candidates holding a diploma or degree). The candidates have also been given an opportunity to raise objections towards the provisional answer key. These challenges will be reviewed by a team of experts. After the objection window closes, the commission will soon release the final answer key, followed by the results and scorecards. The results released for the above-mentioned exam will be based on the final answer key. The last day for candidates to submit their objections is September 7 by 5 p.m.

Steps to download the answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website of OSSC

Step 2: Log in using your unique credentials

Step 3: Look for the provisional answer key link

Step 4: Click to open it

Step 5: The PDF file will now open on your screen

Step 6: Examine the details

Step 7: Note down objections (if any)

Step 8: Save and download the answer key for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of OSSC in order to get the latest updates related to the recruitment process.

The written examination was conducted by the OSSC on September 2, 2024. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 1 PM to 3:30 PM. The exam was held at Bhubaneswar.