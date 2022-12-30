e-Paper Get App
Odisha: Seven govt teachers terminated from service for prolong absence from schools

Odisha: Seven govt teachers terminated from service for prolong absence from schools

The termination orders were issued by District Education Officer Ranjan Kumar Giri pursuant to the decision of the collector.

Friday, December 30, 2022
Representational Image
Jajpur: The Jajpur district administration in Odisha terminated seven government school teachers from service for prolonged unauthorised absence from duty.

The terminated junior teachers of government schools in different blocks remained absent from their duties for years.

"They did not join their duties despite the issuance of several notices to them. Hence, they were terminated from service," Giri said.

