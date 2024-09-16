Odisha: Seven Engineering Students Expelled For Cooking 'Beef' In College Hostel

Representative Photo | File

Seven students from a state-run engineering college in the Berhampur district of Odisha were expelled on Monday for allegedly cooking beef in the campus. Authorities at Parala Maharaja Engineering College issued an expulsion order on Thursday, stating that seven students from two hostels were expelled due to their involvement in "restrictive activities".

A fine of Rs 2,000 was also levied on one of the seven students, as reported by PTI. Moreover, the college authorities have also informed of the development to the students' parents.

The official said that on Wednesday, the expelled students "violated the rules and the code of conduct of the institution" by cooking beef in their hostel room. "A section of college students drew the attention of the principal of the institution about the incident. The action was taken against the students after an inquiry," an official told PTI.

The complaint

According to Indian Express, the incident was reported by other group of students.

The official complaint as obtained by Indian Express read, “as a diverse community, we understand the importance of respecting the values and beliefs of all students. This incident (the alleged cooking of beef) has caused unrest and discomfort, leading to tense atmosphere. I kindly request strict action to be taken against the boarders involved in the incident."

Right-wing Hindu organisations Bajrang Dal and VHP activists have called for "strong action" against the students in the meanwhile. In order to prevent any unforeseen incidents, a team of police officers was stationed close to the college campus and the residence halls.