 Odisha: Seven Engineering Students Expelled For Cooking 'Beef' In College Hostel
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha: Seven Engineering Students Expelled For Cooking 'Beef' In College Hostel

Odisha: Seven Engineering Students Expelled For Cooking 'Beef' In College Hostel

Authorities at Parala Maharaja Engineering College issued an expulsion order on Thursday, stating that seven students from two hostels were expelled due to their involvement in "restrictive activities".

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | File

Seven students from a state-run engineering college in the Berhampur district of Odisha were expelled on Monday for allegedly cooking beef in the campus. Authorities at Parala Maharaja Engineering College issued an expulsion order on Thursday, stating that seven students from two hostels were expelled due to their involvement in "restrictive activities".

A fine of Rs 2,000 was also levied on one of the seven students, as reported by PTI. Moreover, the college authorities have also informed of the development to the students' parents.

The official said that on Wednesday, the expelled students "violated the rules and the code of conduct of the institution" by cooking beef in their hostel room. "A section of college students drew the attention of the principal of the institution about the incident. The action was taken against the students after an inquiry," an official told PTI.

The complaint

FPJ Shorts
Video: Maha CM Eknath Shinde Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai, Performs Aarti With Family
Video: Maha CM Eknath Shinde Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai, Performs Aarti With Family
Ganesh Utsav 2024: Mira Road Cha Maharaja Mandal Conducts Women’s Safety & Cyber Crime Awareness Camps
Ganesh Utsav 2024: Mira Road Cha Maharaja Mandal Conducts Women’s Safety & Cyber Crime Awareness Camps
XAT 2025 Mock Test To Be Held On September 25 For MBA, PGDM Programmes, Know Exam Pattern & Other Details Here
XAT 2025 Mock Test To Be Held On September 25 For MBA, PGDM Programmes, Know Exam Pattern & Other Details Here
'This Is Yet Another Shady Stunt Of Arvind Kejriwal,' Says BJP Leader CR Kesavan
'This Is Yet Another Shady Stunt Of Arvind Kejriwal,' Says BJP Leader CR Kesavan

According to Indian Express, the incident was reported by other group of students.

The official complaint as obtained by Indian Express read, “as a diverse community, we understand the importance of respecting the values and beliefs of all students. This incident (the alleged cooking of beef) has caused unrest and discomfort, leading to tense atmosphere. I kindly request strict action to be taken against the boarders involved in the incident."

Read Also
Manager Of UP School Which Expelled Student For Bringing Non-Veg In Tiffin Joins BJP, Controversy...
article-image

Right-wing Hindu organisations Bajrang Dal and VHP activists have called for "strong action" against the students in the meanwhile. In order to prevent any unforeseen incidents, a team of police officers was stationed close to the college campus and the residence halls.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

XAT 2025 Mock Test To Be Held On September 25 For MBA, PGDM Programmes, Know Exam Pattern & Other...

XAT 2025 Mock Test To Be Held On September 25 For MBA, PGDM Programmes, Know Exam Pattern & Other...

ADRE Admit Card For Bachelor's, HSLC Posts Released, Here’s How To Download

ADRE Admit Card For Bachelor's, HSLC Posts Released, Here’s How To Download

Odisha: Seven Engineering Students Expelled For Cooking 'Beef' In College Hostel

Odisha: Seven Engineering Students Expelled For Cooking 'Beef' In College Hostel

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1497 Positions By October 4

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1497 Positions By October 4

'No Hostel Restrictions, Classes 2 Days A Week, Food 24/7 & More" IIT Bombay Student Call Their...

'No Hostel Restrictions, Classes 2 Days A Week, Food 24/7 & More