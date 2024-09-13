Manager Of UP School Which Expelled Student For Bringing Non-Veg In Tiffin Joins BJP, Controversy Intensifies | X

The recent controversy surrounding the principal of the school in UP who expelled a Muslim student for bringing non veg food in tiffin has intensified after it was revealed that the school's manager has joined Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Hilton Convent School's manager, Anurag Saini was formally re-inducted into the party in front of party president Udai Giri Goswami.

The incident

A seven-year-old Muslim kid at Amroha's Hilton Public School was allegedly expelled for bringing non-vegetarian lunch food and for saying he would destroy Hindu shrines and feed non-vegetarian food to convert Hindus to Islam. The event came to light when a video of a chat between the boy's mother, Sabra Saifi, and the school principal, Avnish Sharma, went viral on the internet.



Principal Sharma is seen in the video purportedly defending the expulsion on the grounds that the boy had threatened to harm Hindus and ruin temples. "We cannot educate such children," he added. Sharma also insisted that a male family member attend the school to address the situation and made threats to call the police.

Sharma allegedly used concerns from fellow students over the boy's remarks about converting Hindus and demolishing temples to support his actions.

The district inspector of schools, V P Singh, constituted a committee consisting of three government school principals, and they judged Avneesh Sharma, the principal, guilty of using improper language with the student's mother. The investigative committee essentially cleared the school principal of any wrongdoing as no strictures or restrictions were passed against him or the school, reported Hindustan Times.

Political color

However, after the picture of school's manager joining BJP went viral on social media, the whole issue has now taken a political turn.

"He (Saini) joined BJP only to prevent action against the school and the principal," said Danish Ali, former MP of Amroha, as reported by HT. He insisted that since the principle and school had broken the spirit of our constitution, severe measures should be taken against them. He insisted that since the principal and school had transgressed the spirit of our constitution, severe measures should be taken against them.

He posted the same on X and said, "Where should Muslim children go? NCPCR says madrassas are the worst places to get education. Whereas in government/private schools they are humiliated. In Amroha a 7 year old child was expelled from school and to avoid legal action the school manager joined BJP."

मुस्लिम बच्चे कहाँ जायें? NCPCR कहती है कि मदरसा तालीम हासिल करने का सबसे ख़राब स्थान है।

वहीं सरकारी/प्राइवेट स्कूलों में उन्हें अपमानित किया जाता है। अमरोहा में 7 साल के बच्चे को स्कूल से निष्कासित कर दिया और क़ानूनी कार्रवाई से बचने के लिए स्कूल प्रबंधक भाजपा में शामिल हो गया। pic.twitter.com/UGa9KMB2hk — Kunwar Danish Ali (@KDanishAli) September 12, 2024

According to DIOS Singh, the mother of the youngster consented to take her three children out of the school and asked for help finding them a new school. In response, the school administration agreed to waive the remaining Rs 31,770 in fees as per their policies.