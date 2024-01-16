Odisha Schools Closed Tomorrow To Mark Inaugural Ceremony For Srimandir Parikrama Project

Representative Image |

Odisha's schools will be closed tomorrow, January 17, in honor of Puri's inaugural ceremony for the Srimandir Parikrama Project. In order to commemorate the official launch of this event, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also announced a state government vacation, according to India.com.

Both state government offices and educational institutions are closed on this holiday. Offices, universities, and schools are also ordered to stay closed.

The Srimandir Parikrama Project, also known as the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa, enables followers of Lord Jagannath to take part in the occasion and make requests for a greater devotion to God.

Meanwhile, many schools in Chandigarh were closed for students up to class 8 until January 13 due to the weather conditions in the union territory. The decision came made to amend the previous order, and no physical classes were held in government, government-aided, and recognized private schools in Chandigarh from January 8 to January 13.

Schools in Delhi were also closed till January 14 and only resumed classes on January 15 following an extended winter break due to severe cold weather. The school timings were however altered to ensure that the students don't suffer.