Odisha: Over 3,200 Candidates Turn Up For 102 Home Guard Posts In Jharsuguda, Requiring Only Class 5 Qualification | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhubaneswar: Over 3,200 candidates, some of them highly qualified, turned up for 102 home guard posts in Odisha's Jharsuguda on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place days after a video of thousands of young men appearing for a written examination for home guards posts at an airstrip in Sambalpur.

Of the 4040 applicants, over 3200 aspirants including some graduates and post-graduates wrote the examination for 102 home guard posts, a temporary service under Odisha Police.

The minimum qualification for the post of home guard is only fifth standard and it fetches Rs 623 daily.

Officials said that of over 3200 candidates those appeared the written examination on the day, 1010 people will be shortlisted for the physical test. The final selection will be made after evaluating performance in both stages.

Recently, a similarly scene was witnessed in Sambalpur when around 8,000 candidates appeared for just 187 home guard posts at the Jamadarpali Airstrip and nearly 9,000 aspirants took part in written examination at Rourkela for 202 posts.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)