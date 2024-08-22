Odisha OSSSC Forest Guard 2024 Result Announced; Check Full Details

OSSSC Forest Guard 2024 Result Announced; Check Full Details | Freepik Image

The percentile score and results for the Livestock Inspector, Forester, and Forest Guard positions have been posted on the official website of the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC). After entering their login details, candidates who took the written exam that was held from April 27 to May 7, 2024, can view their OSSSC exam results and grades.

The results for all applicants who took the written exam to be considered for the positions of Forester, Forest Inspector, and Forest Guard are accessible on the OSSSC website, which is located at https://www.osssc.gov.in. It should be mentioned that the OSSSC already posted notifications on its official website for the 1677 positions of Forester, Forest Inspector, and Forest Guard.



The Commission has posted the percentile results of the written exam for the positions of Forester, Forest Inspector, and Forest Guard under CRE-2023(II) on its official website, per the brief notice that was provided. The screening list and the schedule for the physical exam will shortly be available on the commission's official website.

Written tests, physical standard tests, physical efficiency tests, and document verification are all part of the selection process.

How to check?

-Go to https://www.osssc.gov.in, the official website of the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC).

-Navigate to the Percentile Score of the Written Exam link under CRE-2023(II) for the positions of Forester, Forest Inspector, and Forest Guard.

-Select the exam name now, then input your PIN.

-Your grades will appear on the screen after logging in.

-The results are printable for your future use.



All of the shortlisted candidates for the positions of Forester, Forest Guard, and Livestock Inspector are required to present for the Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, and Document Verification, as per the selection procedure that was made public. When the time is appropriate, the Commission will make available the specifics of the schedule.