Odisha OSSC Recruitment: 673 Positions Open For Junior Fisheries, Ayush Assistants, Amin & More!

OSSC Recruitment 2024: The Main Exam for Combined Higher Secondary Exam for Specialist Posts/Services-2024 will be conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission on September 13 and September 14, 2024.

The OSSC has released the admit cards for the same. Candidates who registered themselves and are eligible for the examination have been made available on the official website at www.ossc.gov.in.

This recruitment process is being conducted for the positions of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant, Ayush Assistant (Ayurvedic Assistant, Homeopathic Assistant, Unani Assistant), and Amin. The total number of vacant positions is 673.

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.

The exam will be conducted at the exam location in Bhubaneshwar.

To be eligible to take the main exam, candidates must pass the preliminary exam. A total of 3292 candidates were selected for examination from among those who took the preliminary exam.

Another Recruitment Campaign

In other news, the hiring camp results, which were held in order to fill 250 positions, will soon be made public by the OSSC.

The Assistant Training Officer position is open. There are 250 open positions for this role—125 of which are for NTC or NAC holders and another 125 are for candidates with a diploma or degree.

The results released for the above-mentioned exam will be based on the final answer key, on the official website.