BFUHS Staff Nurse 2024 Exam Cancelled; Check Official Update Here | Representative Photo

In an official announcement, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, stated that the CBT exam for the 120 staff nurse positions that were being recruited has been cancelled.

“ As per the report of Outsourced agency, due to technical glitch caused by server failure at few examination centre(s) of Outsourced agency, Computer Based Test (CBT) scheduled for 07/09/2024 (Morning Shift) stands cancelled,” mentioned the official notice by the university, as per Hindustan Times.

The university has announced that effective immediately, the evening shift scheduled for September 7, 2024, from 3.30 pm to 6.00 pm, and the morning shift scheduled for September 8, 2024, from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon, have been postponed.

BFUHS Staff Nurse admit card 2024

Candidates must download the BFUHS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2024 to find out the exam centres for their scheduled two-hour (120-minute) written exam for the posts of staff nurse at BFUHS. The candidate's hall pass includes the exam centre as well as other crucial information like shift timings, reporting times, instructions for exam day, etc. Download the BFUHS Staff Nurse examination admit card using your registration number and Aadhar number.

Candidates can check the university's official website, bfuhs.ac.in, for information on the new date of the recruitment exam. Check out the official website for additional details.