SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2024 Result Announced; Check Here

SSC | Official Website

The SSC CHSL Tier I Result 2024 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. The SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in, allows candidates who took part in the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2024 Tier I, to view their results.

According to the official announcement, the results have been made public along with the category-specific cut-off scores and the total number of applicants who were short-listed to take the Tier-II exam.

A total of 1630 candidates have qualified for the positions of Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade "A," and 39835 candidates have passed the exam for the position of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA). These applicants are required to show up for the Tier II test. The Commission's website will host the schedule for conducting Tier-II of the examination.



How to check?

-Go to ssc.gov.in to access the official SSC website.

-On the home page, click the link for the results.

-Candidates need to click on the SSC CHSL Tier I Result 2024 lists 1 and 2 when a new page opens.

-The candidates can verify their roll numbers and other details by opening a new PDF file.

-Save a hard copy of the page after downloading it in case you need it later.

-The final answer keys and marks for both qualified and disqualified applicants will soon be posted on the Commission's website.

Link for Tier 1 Result - Click Here

Link for Tier 2 Result - Click Here

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2024

The computer-based Tier I exam was administered countrywide between July 1 and July 11, 2024. The computer-based test (CBT) version of the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was used to fill approximately 3,712 positions in various user departments throughout the organisation.