Odisha: OSSC Amin Preliminary Exam 2023 Admit Card Out At ossc.gov.in

The preliminary examination for recruitment to the post of Amin under Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha will be conducted on August 20. The examination will be held from 10 am to 11:30 am.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
OSSC Amin Preliminary Exam 2023 Admit Card Out | Representative image

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit cards for the Amin Preliminary exam 2023 (OMR Mode) on August 14. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at ossc.gov.in. Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release the admit cards for the Amin Preliminary exam (OMR Mode) for recruitment under Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha today, August 14. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at ossc.gov.in.

OSSC AMIN 2023 Exam Date

Steps to download OSSC Amin hall ticket 2023:

Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link.

Log in using your registration details.

OSSC Amin exam 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Check and download the admit card.

Take a printout for future reference.

