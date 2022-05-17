Odisha Mining Corp to set up skill academy, five schools

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC)stated that it will set up five model schools and a skill academy in its operation area.



OMC signed an agreement with Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan to set up five 'Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas'. Besides, it signed an MoU with the Department of Technical Education and Training to establish the Skill Academy at ITI, Koira.



The corporation will spend Rs 208 crore to set up the Adarsha Vidyalayas in OMC mining areas and invest Rs 30 crore annually to run these institutions, officials said.



Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said OMC has pioneered many developmental initiatives, steering positive changes in improving the quality of life of the people.



"Its efforts in supporting the state in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic, are highly commendable. Be it sports, health, education or be it periphery development, the OMC has always put its focused efforts for excellence," he said.



Patnaik said that OMC has achieved over 30 million tonne ore production in 2021-22 fiscal with a turnover of Rs 17,000 crore.



At the programme on Monday, Patnaik also operationalised three iron ore mines at Bansapani, Unchabali and Khndabandha. He also launched two IT modules -- Compliance Management System and Litigation Management System.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:29 PM IST