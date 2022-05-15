Maharashtra Model School Project: Rs. 75 cr. allocated for new classrooms

Mumbai: As part of its initiative to improve the quality of learning in schools, the Maharashtra government had planned to develop 488 government-run schools throughout the state as model schools.



"Model schools are being set up, for the educational and physical development of government schools in Maharashtra, to provide quality education for all students," said Varsha Gaikwad through her official social media handle.



"New classrooms will be constructed in 328 out of 488 schools selected in the first phase of this project," read the tweet.

Under the project, there are 267 primary and upper primary schools and 61 secondary and higher secondary schools.



Further, she wrote, "I have instructed the authorities to expedite the construction of new classrooms for the safety of the students and for the development of the infrastructure of these schools. The department has allocated Rs. 75.24 crore in the first week."



Earlier, under this project, Rs. 53.97 crore was distributed. The project is being implemented to provide advanced and quality education to our students and to create a conducive environment for learning in every school classroom.

