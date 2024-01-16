Odisha Junior Teacher Result 2023 Declared: Check Merit List Now!

The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has declared the Odisha Junior Teacher Result 2023. The results encompass Category I (Class 1 to 5) and Category II (Class 6 to 8) across various subjects. This announcement is a significant update for aspiring teachers who appeared for the examinations held from November 3 to 17, 2023, at different district-level centers.

Key Details:

Date:

The Odisha Junior Teacher Result 2023 was officially announced on January 16, 2023.

Categories:

The results cover Category I (Class 1 to 5) and Category II (Class 6 to 8).

Merit List:

OSEPA has also released the merit list in PDF format, providing additional information about the selected candidates.

According to the OSEPA official notice, the draft merit list is published on the OSEPA website based on the government resolution dated August 22, 2023. The notice emphasizes that inclusion in the draft merit list does not guarantee appointment, and candidates will only be appointed upon receiving a specific engagement letter from the appointing authority.

How to Check Odisha Junior Teacher Result 2023:

Visit the official website osepa.odisha.gov.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the link to download the Odisha JT Result 2023.

A new window will appear; select the subject and category.

The Odisha Junior Teacher Result 2023 PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.