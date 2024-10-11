Odisha Headmaster Faces Action After Being Caught Drunk Near School; Show-Cause Notice Issued

Representational image

A show-cause notice has been issued to the headmaster of a government primary school in Dharmasala, Jajpur, Odisha, for attending school inebriated, according to an official statement.

The issue came to light after the school managing committee and concerned parents reported the headmaster's behavior to the Block Education Officer, urging immediate action.

On Thursday, the officer issued the notice, allowing the headmaster three days to respond. Parents and the school management have also requested his immediate transfer, citing that he frequently arrives at school intoxicated.

A viral video showed the headmaster in a drunken state, lying on the road just yards from the school. Abhijit Barik, the Dharmasala Block Education Officer, confirmed that appropriate actions will be taken based on the headmaster’s reply.

"We have issued a show-cause notice and asked for a response within three days. After reviewing his reply, we will take necessary actions," he told to PTI.

This incident is not isolated; last year, three similar cases of teachers attending school while intoxicated were reported in Jajpur district. Other states have faced similar issues as well; in March, students in Chhattisgarh's Bastar chased away a drunk teacher by throwing slippers at him, and in February, a teacher in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, was suspended for arriving at school intoxicated.

