In a heartbreaking event, the deceased body of a fifth-grade pupil, who had been reported missing on Saturday, was found with a cut throat near a pond in Purbakacha village, under the authority of the Jagatpur police station in Cuttack district on Sunday.

Sources reveal that the young victim had faced scolding from his parents the day before, as they were dissatisfied with his lack of focus on studies. Subsequently, the child left home and did not return. Concerned about his prolonged absence, the parents launched a search, but their efforts proved futile.

The following morning, local residents stumbled upon the minor's lifeless body in a bushy area near the pond. Law enforcement was notified and promptly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation.

Odisha: Fifth-Grade Student Found Dead with Throat Slit | Image Credit - OdishaTv.in

As per the local media, the victim's relative shared, "Yesterday, the boy's mother scolded him as he was not focusing on his studies. Then he went out of his home and did not return.

Today, we found his body near the pond. We have no enmity with anyone in the village. This kind of incident has happened in the village for the first time. We want the accused to be nabbed at the earliest."

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Arun Swain, stated, "We received information that the body of a 12-year-old boy was found near a village pond. Seeing the cut marks on the body, it is suspected to be a case of murder. We have started an investigation into the matter."