Odisha: Ex-school headmaster gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for rape

Bhawanipatna: A court in Odisha’s Kalahandi district has sentenced a former headmaster of a state-run residential school to 10-year rigorous imprisonment, after convicting him of rape of a minor girl student.

Special Judge POCSO court, Bhawanipatna, Subhanjan Mohanty also slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on Nakul Sabar for the crime.

The prosecution said that Sabar had raped the Class 10 student in November 2012.

The matter was reported by the victim at Koksara Police Station, and after an investigation by police, the accused headmaster was arrested and faced trial.

The court also said on Thursday that under provisions of the POCSO Act, she would be given a compensation of Rs 6 lakh by the state government.

In a similar case, Special Judge POCSO court, Phulbani, Sanjiv Kumar Behera sentenced a person named Ganesh Behera Dalai (33) to undergo 25-year rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2020..

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 22,000 on the convict, a resident of Brahmunigam village in Kandhamal district.