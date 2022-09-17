Odisha: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan adopts TB patients from four districts

Dharmendra Pradhan with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik | ANI

Pradhan said that he has adopted all TB patients from Angul, Deogarh, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur districts of Odisha to help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of a TB-free India by 2025 as well as to mark the latter's 72nd birthday. As a part of the 'TB Mukt Bharat' initiative, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday adopted all the Tuberculosis (TB) patients from four districts of Odisha.

"Guided by the spirit of Sewa and Jan-bhagidari, I have adopted all TB patients in the four districts of Angul, Deogarh, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur as a part of the #TBMuktBharat initiative to help realise PM @narendramodi's goal of a TB-free India by 2025 and also mark his birthday," Pradhan tweeted.