e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan adopts TB patients from four districts

Odisha: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan adopts TB patients from four districts

Pradhan said that he has adopted all TB patients from Angul, Deogarh, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur districts of Odisha to help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of a TB-free India by 2025 as well as to mark the latter's 72nd birthday.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Dharmendra Pradhan with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik | ANI

Bhubaneswar: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim to have a Tuberculosis-free India, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has adopted all TB patients from Odisha's four districts.

Pradhan said that he has adopted all TB patients from Angul, Deogarh, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur districts of Odisha to help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of a TB-free India by 2025 as well as to mark the latter's 72nd birthday. As a part of the 'TB Mukt Bharat' initiative, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday adopted all the Tuberculosis (TB) patients from four districts of Odisha.

"Guided by the spirit of Sewa and Jan-bhagidari, I have adopted all TB patients in the four districts of Angul, Deogarh, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur as a part of the #TBMuktBharat initiative to help realise PM @narendramodi's goal of a TB-free India by 2025 and also mark his birthday," Pradhan tweeted.

Read Also
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan contradicts UGC, says no proposal for NEET, JEE, CUET merger
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result out; here's how to check at tsecet.nic.in

Telangana: TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result out; here's how to check at tsecet.nic.in

Mumbai: Teacher, stuck between moving lift doors, dies

Mumbai: Teacher, stuck between moving lift doors, dies

Northeastern states hit by recruitment exam paper leaks

Northeastern states hit by recruitment exam paper leaks

Odisha: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan adopts TB patients from four districts

Odisha: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan adopts TB patients from four districts

Jammu and Kashmir: Son of fruit merchant gains AIR 10 in NEET-UG 2022

Jammu and Kashmir: Son of fruit merchant gains AIR 10 in NEET-UG 2022