Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan contradicts UGC, says no proposal for NEET, JEE, CUET merger

In a case of contradictions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has reportedly said that there's no proposal to merge Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main), National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG, and Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022, while interacting with students in Kota.

According to the tweet from All India Radio News, the education minister responded to the University Grants Commission's (UGC) recent proposal to combine JEE Main, NEET, and CUET by saying that no proposal is currently being considered to implement one integrated exam. He also urged the students to not stress, while studying for the tests.

This comes after an announcement made by the UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in August concerning the merger of NEET, JEE Main and CUET with the aim being to 'reduce burden on students from writing multiple entrance tests.'

Many students had expressed their displeasure over the announcement, which according to them didn't address the severe technical glitches and administrative issues faced by them during the three national level entrance tests.

