 Odisha: Class 9 Student Suffers Burn Injuries Attempting Petrol Stunt At School
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha: Class 9 Student Suffers Burn Injuries Attempting Petrol Stunt At School

Odisha: Class 9 Student Suffers Burn Injuries Attempting Petrol Stunt At School

A class 9 student at Balukeshwar Government High School in Puri, Odisha, suffered burn injuries while attempting a petrol stunt during lunchtime. The boy inhaled petrol and tried to blow it into fire. He was first treated locally, then shifted to SCB Medical College in Cuttack for further care.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
Odisha: Class 9 Student Suffers Burn Injuries Attempting Petrol Stunt At School | File Pic (Representative Image)

Puri: A class 9 student of government high school in Odisha's Puri district on Friday received burn injuries while performing a stunt using petrol, police said.

About The Incident

The incident took place at Balukeshwar Government High School at Khajuria, the police said.

The injured boy was first admitted at the local hospital and then rushed to District Headquarters Hospital in Puri and later rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, they said.

FPJ Shorts
Passengers Panic As Lithium Battery Fire Erupts In Overhead Bin On Air China Flight Mid-Air; Makes Emergency Landing - Scary Visuals Surface
Passengers Panic As Lithium Battery Fire Erupts In Overhead Bin On Air China Flight Mid-Air; Makes Emergency Landing - Scary Visuals Surface
Western Railway Updates: Additional Stoppages For 3 Trains At Vyara Station From October 23; Check Details
Western Railway Updates: Additional Stoppages For 3 Trains At Vyara Station From October 23; Check Details
Mumbai Railway Update: Central Railway To Operate Mega Block Between Vidyavihar And Thane On Oct 19 For Maintenance Work
Mumbai Railway Update: Central Railway To Operate Mega Block Between Vidyavihar And Thane On Oct 19 For Maintenance Work
Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking Report: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Ahead Of Harshvardhan Rane's Film
Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking Report: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Ahead Of Harshvardhan Rane's Film
Read Also
'Mereko Jo Thik Laga, Maine Kiya': DUSU Joint Secretary Deepika Jha’s Remark Amid DU Professor...
article-image

According to some students of the school, the boy was attempting to show a stunt by putting petrol in his mouth and later blowing it into fire.

The incident took place during lunchtime, a student said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala News: Kochi Hijab Row Intensifies; Education Minister V Sivankutty Assures ‘On Request’...

Kerala News: Kochi Hijab Row Intensifies; Education Minister V Sivankutty Assures ‘On Request’...

Indian Navy Quiz THINQ–25: 16 School Teams To Compete In Semifinals At INA Ezhimala On November 4

Indian Navy Quiz THINQ–25: 16 School Teams To Compete In Semifinals At INA Ezhimala On November 4

AMMK's T.T.V. Dhinakaran Opposes Tamil Nadu Govt's Move To Convert Aided Colleges Into Private...

AMMK's T.T.V. Dhinakaran Opposes Tamil Nadu Govt's Move To Convert Aided Colleges Into Private...

SSC CHSL Tier-I 2025 Exam Dates Announced; Candidates Can Now Select Exam City, Date, And Shift

SSC CHSL Tier-I 2025 Exam Dates Announced; Candidates Can Now Select Exam City, Date, And Shift

Odisha: Class 9 Student Suffers Burn Injuries Attempting Petrol Stunt At School

Odisha: Class 9 Student Suffers Burn Injuries Attempting Petrol Stunt At School