Odisha Chief Minister Inaugurates 286 Modernized State-Run Schools

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 286 state-run schools across six districts in Odisha. These schools, strategically located with 80 in Khurda, 75 in Naygarh, 54 in Nabarangpur, 53 in Puri, 14 in Sonepur, and 10 in Boudh, have undergone a comprehensive overhaul, introducing modern amenities to foster a dynamic learning environment.

Under this initiative, the schools now boast essential resources such as internet connections, smart classrooms, libraries, and labs. This transformation aligns with the Odisha government's broader vision to revamp various facets of the state, including schools, colleges, tourist destinations, temples, mutts, and hospitals, paving the way for a more robust and modern Odisha.

Students at the heart of Odisha's transformation

Chief Minister Patnaik, addressing the gathering, emphasized the pivotal role that students will play in shaping the future of the state. He highlighted the government's commitment to the "transformation" of educational institutions, acknowledging the critical role schools play in shaping the destiny of any community. The Chief Minister reiterated the government's dedication to providing quality education by enhancing infrastructure and facilities in these institutions.

"These schools are not just buildings; they are the breeding grounds of our future leaders and contributors to society. By investing in their transformation, we are investing in the future of Odisha," remarked Chief Minister Patnaik.

Glimpse into the phases of educational renewal

The 286 schools inaugurated mark a significant milestone in the larger initiative, with a total of 1,794 schools targeted in the fourth phase of the project. In the preceding three phases, 6,883 schools underwent substantial developmental changes, underscoring the government's unwavering commitment to elevating the standard of education in the state.

