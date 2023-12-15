Odisha Board To Install AI-Equipped Cameras For Class 10 Exams | Representative Image

In an effort to better monitor the class 10th board test, which is set to begin on March 20, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) of Odisha has planned to install cameras equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) in examination centers and strong rooms, where question papers would be kept. The test will be administered till March 4.

At the board office's command center in Cuttack, a special team of officials will be assembled to monitor the web-casted video from the cameras.

The BSE president, Ramashis Hazra told the Indian Express, "We will take immediate action if any discrepancies are noticed in any of the examination centers or strong rooms. The officials at the command center will notify the board."

Schedule also released

The Class 10 exam schedule was also released on this day. The president of BSE announced that 5,51,611 pupils who have enrolled with the board would take the Class 10 exam, which will be administered by BSE in up to 2,991 locations. The question papers will be kept in 313 nodal centers designated by the board.

Student statistics

According to BSE sources, 3,037 students will take the Madhyama examination at 107 centers this year, while 7,831 students will take the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) exam at 55 centers. Question paper evaluation will begin on March 15 and probably be finished by the end of March.