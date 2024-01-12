Odisha Board Releases OSSTET 2024 Admit Cards: Here's How To Download And Qualifying Marks

Representative pic

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has announced the release of admit cards for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2024. As of Friday, January 12, applicants can access their hall tickets from the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. The much-anticipated examination is slated to take place on January 19, 2024.

How to Download the Admit Card:

Candidates are advised to follow these steps meticulously to download their OSSTET 2024 hall tickets:

Navigate to the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, at bseodisha.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the link labeled “2024-01-12 ODISHA SECONDARY SCHOOL TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OSSTET- 2023 (ADMIT CARD).”

A new window will promptly pop up. Here, enter your registered mobile number in the designated login section.

Once authenticated, your OSSTET Hall Ticket 2024 will manifest on the screen.

Proceed to download the admit card and ensure to secure a printout for future reference and examination day protocols.

OSSTET Qualifying Marks:

In terms of qualification criteria, candidates must achieve the following marks to clear the OSSTET 2024:

General Category: A minimum of 45% marks, equivalent to 68 out of 150.

Reserved Categories (SC/ST/PH/SEBC): A minimum of 35%, which translates to 53 marks out of 150.

Candidates are urged to make note of these essential details and commence their preparations for the upcoming examination.