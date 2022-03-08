OSSTET 2021 2nd phase answer keys released at bseodisha.ac.in, here's direct link

Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has released the provisional answer key for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET 2nd phase) 2022.

Candidates who took the exam can access the answer key by going to the BSE Odisha website at bseodisha.ac.in. The exam took place on February 9, 2022.

The answer keys for the exam's papers 1 and 2 are available. Candidates can file objections to the answer keys until midnight on March 12, 2022, by visiting the official website, bseodisha.ac.in.

A fee of 500 must be paid per question challenged. If a candidate's objection is found to be correct, the fees will be refunded. Candidates may submit up to ten documents in support of their response.

Click here for the OSSTET 2021 (2nd) answer key for paper 1

Click here for the OSSTET 2021(2nd) answer key for paper 2

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 04:34 PM IST