Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2024 To Be Declared On May 26 | Representative image

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has announced that the class 12 result will be declared on 26 May, Sunday, at 4.30 pm.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 Odisha board exam can check their marks through the official website, chseodisha.nic.in.

A total of 3,84,597 students took the Odisha class 12 exam this year in the arts, sciences, and commerce streams.

Students must note that the Odisha CHSE result 2024 that will be made available online is preliminary, and they must immediately contact their respective school administration to obtain their official mark sheets.

How can students download their results?

In order to view and download their results, students must have their registration number, which they can view on their Odisha CHSE admit cards. To view their Odisha CHSE result, students must follow the given steps:

Step 1. Go to chseodisha.nic.in, the official website of the Odisha Board.

Step 2. Click on the link ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2024.’

Step 3. The window for Odisha CHSE Result 2024 will appear on your screen.

Step 4. Enter your login information, including your registration and roll number.

Step 5. Press the “submit” button. The result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6. Download the Odisha CHSE Result 2024 for future reference.

Students can also acess their results through Digilocker and SMS facility.

To pass the CHSE Odisha Class 12 exam, students need to receive a minimum score of 33 per cent.

Upon failing the exam, students will have the chance to retake them. The Odisha Board compartment exams will be available to students who do not pass the CHSE Odisha class 12 exams. The specifics of the CHSE compartment tests will be revealed during the result announcement.

Last year, the result for the Odisha class 12 exam which was held between February 1 and April 5 was announced on May 31, 2023. The exam was taken by 92,950 students.

Students from the science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 84.93 per cent. The pass percentage for those from the commerce stream stood at 81.12 per cent. In the case of the arts stream, a total of 1,81,869 students passed, leading to an overall pass percentage of 78.88 per cent.