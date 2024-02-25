 Odisha Board Denies English Exam Leak Amidst Social Media Claims
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha Board Denies English Exam Leak Amidst Social Media Claims

Odisha Board Denies English Exam Leak Amidst Social Media Claims

The rejection comes after a purported video of an English question paper and answer sheet went viral on social media.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on Saturday rejected the allegation of English question paper leak in the ongoing class 10 exams.

The rejection comes after a purported video of an English question paper and answer sheet went viral on social media.

“Twenty-four hours passed since the English examination was held but we have not received any complaint about the question paper leak. Some are trying to mislead people and us,” Board of Secondary Education Vice President Nihar Ranjan Mohanty told reporters in Cuttack.

Read Also
UP Police Constable Exam Cancelled Amid Allegations Of Paper Leak, Congress Hails Victory Of Youth...
article-image

It was alleged that the English question paper of the High School Certificate Examination for Class 10 was leaked in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

More than 5.5 lakh students are appearing in the matric examination at 3,047 centres across the state.

The tests started on February 20 and will continue till March 4.

This time, the board has introduced artificial intelligence-powered CCTV cameras to keep an eye on the exam and nodal centres.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP had blamed the state’s mass education minister for the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the tests.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana Board Releases Admit Cards for 2024 Inter Board Exams

Telangana Board Releases Admit Cards for 2024 Inter Board Exams

Odisha Board Denies English Exam Leak Amidst Social Media Claims

Odisha Board Denies English Exam Leak Amidst Social Media Claims

BITS Pilani Will Likely Offer 5-Year BE-MBA Programme

BITS Pilani Will Likely Offer 5-Year BE-MBA Programme

Mumbai: BMC To Soon Install CCTV Cameras In Civic-Run Schools, Proposal Sent For Administrative...

Mumbai: BMC To Soon Install CCTV Cameras In Civic-Run Schools, Proposal Sent For Administrative...

Delhi High Court Seeks Action Plan For School Bomb Threats

Delhi High Court Seeks Action Plan For School Bomb Threats