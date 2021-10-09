October 10 – the big day for UPSC aspirants; here are all the guidelines to be followed

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services prelims will be held tomorrow (October 10, 2021).

The exam was earlier slotted for June 27 this year but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 second wave. This delay worked as a blessing in disguise for aspirants, giving them some bonus time to prepare.

A set of guidelines have been issued by UPSC, which candidates need to follow strictly. Chief among them is the prohibition of carrying any kind of communication device – be it the mobile, pen drive, pager or any Bluetooth accessory – on or switched off. Candidates have even advised not to even bring the same to the examination centres as there will be no facilities to safeguard them.

Although candidates will have their masks removed for verification, they will have to wear them at all other times during the examination. Candidates have also been urged to keep social distancing at the venues.

This National level examination is conducted in three stages; the preliminary, the main exam, and the personality test. This year, the UPSC is looking to fill 712 vacancies in IPS, IAS and other civil services.

Saturday, October 09, 2021