 OBC students association urges PMO for seat allotment in EPFO 2023 exam
OBC students association urges PMO for seat allotment in EPFO 2023 exam

OBC students association urges PMO for seat allotment in EPFO 2023 exam

The tweet by @aiobcsa says, "Recently UPSC has released notification for EO/AO posts in EPFO, Ministry of Labour and Employment. There are 418 posts but only 78 are reserved for OBCs instead of 112 posts whereas 51 reserved for EWS instead of 41. Are rosters followed? Where is social justice @PMOIndia #EPFO"

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
In the recently notified EPFO exam 2023; 418 posts of for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and 159 for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner were released | File

All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) which works for the empowerment of socially and educationally backward classes has claimed that in the recently notified UPSC EPFO 2023 exam, there were 418 seats in total for the post of Enforcement officer/Accounts officer but only 78 seats were reserved for OBC instead of 112 posts, the organization also claimed that 51 seats were reserved for EWS(Economically weaker section) instead of 41.

UPSC has recently released a notification for EPFO 2023 recruitment, in which 418 seats were for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and 159 seats for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner were notified.

The All OBC Students’ Association (AIOBCSA) has recently demanded the immediate announcement of the National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBCs) and National Fellowship for Scheduled Castes (NFSCs). 

