OBC student union opposes UGC relaxation for PhD candidates

New Delhi: With the University Grants Commission (UGC) not requiring the publishing of research papers mandatorily in top journals for attaining a PhD degree as a way to increase the number of degree holders, the move has been met with resistance among student circles.

All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA), a student association representing the needs of OBC/SC/ST pupils across India, has come out with a statement against the move by UGC.

"When the entire academic world is thriving for quality publications in reputed journals, any efforts to undermine publishing quality publications will only hamper the future of Ph.D. holders," AIOBCSA said in a statement.

On November 7, in the new regulations for the PhD programme, UGC removed certain requirements, which required the candidates to present two papers at conferences and seminars, while publishing one research paper in a reputed journal before thesis submission.

While highlighting that this move will not benefit candidates from marginalised communities, AIOBCSA stated that there are two marks for every top publication (up to five) to apply for the position of an assistant professor.

“Break all barriers by our continuous efforts and hard work to produce quality research. We must demand the Government of India provide more financial assistance and demand to build proper safeguards for bringing inclusiveness in all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The Government of India must also send a greater number of SC, ST and OBC PhD aspirants to best Universities across the country by providing scholarships and fellowships," AIOBCSA added in its statement.