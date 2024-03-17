NTA To Release JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam City Slips Soon

Representative Image | File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing to make available the exam city slips for the second session of JEE Main 2024. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for this important information can anticipate receiving updates shortly on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Scheduled to take place from April 1 to April 15, 2024, the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam holds great significance for aspiring students nationwide. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, with the first one taking place from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second one from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly in order to maximize their chances of success in this crucial examination.

According to the information bulletin, the notification about the examination city will be released around the third week of March 2024. Although the specific date is not yet confirmed, candidates can expect to receive this important announcement soon.

It is essential for candidates to have a clear understanding of the examination format. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) will be conducted entirely in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, while Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B.Planning.) will include a mix of CBT and pen-and-paper mode. This difference highlights the significance of being familiar with the exam structure.

Furthermore, it is crucial for candidates to remember the significance of having their admit cards. They can access and obtain their admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in, three days prior to the scheduled examination. The admit card is mandatory for candidates as it serves as a requirement for participating in the exam and must be brought to the examination center without any exceptions.