 NTA To Conduct Examiner Of Patents And Designs Mains Exam On January 25, 2024
NTA To Conduct Examiner Of Patents And Designs Mains Exam On January 25, 2024

Get ready for the NTA Examiner of Patents and Designs Mains Exam on January 25, 2024. Two shifts, computer-based and descriptive formats. Check Now!

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 12:44 AM IST
Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to hold the Mains exam for the position of Examiner of Patents and Designs on January 25, 2024. This examination will consist of two shifts. The first shift involves a Computer-based test for Paper 1, while the second shift will be a Descriptive format held offline for Paper 2. The final assessment will include an interview.

article-image
