The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to hold the Mains exam for the position of Examiner of Patents and Designs on January 25, 2024. This examination will consist of two shifts. The first shift involves a Computer-based test for Paper 1, while the second shift will be a Descriptive format held offline for Paper 2. The final assessment will include an interview.
NTA To Conduct Examiner Of Patents And Designs Mains Exam On January 25, 2024
Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 12:44 AM IST