Nashik: Governor Ramesh Bais' Convoy Will Be Blocked, Say Student Organisations - Here's Why | Maharashtra Raj Bhavan

Student organisations have intensified their agitation due to delays in approving and funding the construction of the Nashik campus for the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) sub-centre. On Wednesday, representatives from 16 student organisations in Nashik convened to protest against Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi. They alleged negligence on Dr Gosavi's part in addressing the requirements of the Nashik sub-centre.

During the recent management council meeting, members displayed aggression over the allocation of funds for the Ahmednagar and Nashik sub-centres. Accusations were made against Dr Gosavi, claiming partiality in fund distribution. Students perceive a violation of the University Act due to the alleged neglect of resolutions passed by the University General Assembly and Management Council. In solidarity with the senate members, student organisations have united in opposition to the VC.

The university has devised a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to manage student protests. Protesting organisations claim this endangers students' democratic rights within the university, alleging an attempt to suppress any dissenting voices against certain individuals' actions.

Meanwhile, Pune University generates the highest revenue from Ahmednagar and Nashik. However, the required funds for the sub-centre are not being allocated. Furthermore, promotions for professors have been stalled due to the non-formation of the 'Cash' committee. Allegations suggest that the former vice-chancellor created positions for personal gains. Student leader Jai Kotwal criticized Dr Gosavi as the most inactive Vice-Chancellor in the university's history.

Fishy tender process

"There have been irregularities in awarding contracts by SPPU to contractors who bypass the proper tendering process. Concerns have been raised about malpractices in this process. The Vice-Chancellor has not visited the Nashik sub-centre since assuming office, raising doubts about their commitment to the role. Unless sufficient funds are allocated to the Nashik sub-center, there will be severe agitation," said Adv Ajinkya Gite, Coordinator, (Students Organisation).

Blocking the Governor's convoy

Students are aggrieved by the lack of funding for the Nashik sub-centre and the delay in appointing a sub-registrar. To draw attention to this issue, student organisations have warned of blocking the convoy of Governor Ramesh Bais, scheduled to visit Nashik on Friday, January 5.