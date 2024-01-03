 Pune: 'I Love Sushi Exhibition 2024' Scheduled From January 8 To 20 - Here's All You Need To Know
This one-of-its-kind exhibition is co-organised by the Japan Foundation and the Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai, with support from the Indo-Japan Business Council (IBJC)

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
The Japanese delicacy Sushi has journeyed across the globe, captivating food enthusiasts worldwide. Despite its tantalising taste, little is known about its origins and how it evolved into a global culinary phenomenon.

Punekars now have an opportunity to delve into this intriguing narrative at the ‘I Love Sushi Exhibition 2024’. The exhibition, presenting an array of posters, photographs, and audio-visual films, aims to educate visitors about the dish's history and transformation. Notably, while the exhibition is informative, Sushi won't be available for consumption.

This one-of-its-kind exhibition is co-organised by the Japan Foundation and the Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai, with support from the Indo-Japan Business Council (IBJC). Running from January 8 to January 20, 10am to 5pm daily, the event is hosted by MIT World Peace University (WPU) in Kothrud.

Siddharth Deshmukh, Co-Founder and President of IJBC, shared, “The ‘I Love Sushi Exhibition 2024’ offers a vibrant portrayal of Sushi’s evolution, unveiling its ancient roots from its inception in Japan. Through engaging posters, photographs, and films, it showcases the diverse ways Sushi has been savoured, from traditional methods to avant-garde creations.”

He continued, “Visitors can immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Edo-style Sushi culture, which witnessed the birth of the iconic ‘nigirizushi’ during the Edo period—an era revered by Sushi enthusiasts. The exhibition also features an in-depth display of a typical Sushi restaurant counter, accompanied by a captivating demonstration of a Kaiten-Sushi (conveyor-belt) restaurant.”

