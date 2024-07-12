NTA To Announce CUET UG 2024 Results Soon; Final Answer Key Awaited!

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Results 2024 | File Photo

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) plans to announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2024 results soon. Candidates who took the exam will be able to verify the provisional answer key at exams.nta.ac.in, NTA's official website. The CUET (UG) - 2024 Examination was administered by the National Testing Agency to approximately 13.48 lac candidates in hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 at various Examination Centers located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside of India.



Following the public release of the CUET UG 2024 results and preliminary answer key, candidates will have a chance to voice any concerns. A scanned copy of the OMR Answer Sheet was sent to the email address that the candidates registered with when they submitted their online application for the CUET (UG)-2024.

The candidates' challenges will be examined by a group of subject matter experts. If a candidate's challenge is determined to be correct, the Answer Key will be updated and applied to each candidate's response appropriately. The updated Final Answer Key will be used to prepare and announce the outcome. No single candidate will be notified if their challenge is accepted or rejected.

Once the results are made public, the candidates will be able to view their scorecards online on the NTA's official website.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.